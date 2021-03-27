Michigan GOP Chair Busted Calling States Elected Democrats Witches And Suggesting Assassinations

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser was caught on video calling Michigan’s governor, attorney general, and secretary of state witches and suggesting assassinations

Video obtained by The Detroit News:

The Detroit News reported:

Weiser responded the party is focused on beating the “three witches” in 2022, apparently referring to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — the three statewide Democratic leaders who are up for re-election next year.

Then someone in the crowd can be heard asking about the “witches in our own party.”

“Ma’am, other than assassination, I have no other way … other than voting out. OK?” Weiser said.

Weiser’s comments were especially dangerous in Michigan where militia members were arrested for plotting to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Sexism and threats of violence have become casual conversation in Trump’s Republican Party. Calls for Weiser to resign were immediate, but outside of a Twitter non-apology apology where Weiser said that he should have chosen his words better but didn’t take back the sexism or assassination threats, he has shown no movement toward resignation.

The Republican Party has absorbed Trumpism. Sexism and violence are who they are.

Republicans will hope to capitalize on voter anger in 2022, and Democrats must be prepared. 2020 was a battle, but the war to keep violent Republican extremists from seizing power will continue in 2022.

