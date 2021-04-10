White Lives Matter Movement Infiltrated and Turned Into A Dumpster Fire

937 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

According to leaked chat messages, Antifa infiltrated white lives matter and turned the racist movement into a dumpster fire.

Vice reported on the leaked chats:

On Thursday, the administrators of the “White Lives Matter” channels for Seattle and New Jersey suddenly changed their avatar to an Antifa flag and revealed themselves to be a “honeypot,” created to draw in extremists and glean information about them. The “NYC White Lives Matter” channel followed suit.

This marks yet another major setback for the White Lives Matter movement, which began organizing “The March for White Lives” on the encrypted messaging platform last month. Since announcing the IRL rallies, the movement has been plagued with paranoia, intrigue, and infighting—as well as a general lack of interest from prospective attendees. What’s more, VICE News has obtained leaked chats from a private White Lives Matter admin channel, suggesting that Antifa infiltration at the highest levels was even worse than organizers thought.

White Lives Matter has been trying to sanitize and normalize their image to appeal to the MAGA crowd, but at its heart is it remains a white nationalist movement whose backbone is made up of white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

Trump is gone, but the white nationalist movement that he enabled and empowered is still going on. Tucker Carlson is their mainstream media lighthouse of white supremacy on Fox News. The Antifa infiltration created mass chaos and exposed the divide between the white supremacists trying to manage their optics and the neo-Nazis.

White Lives Matter was planning a series of rallies for Sunday, but the entire movement is in disarray because without a white power president in the Oval Office, the racists are being infiltrated, exposed, and destroyed from within.

