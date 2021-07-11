Trump: Bill Barr Didn’t Arrest Joe Biden Over His Son’s Actions Because Republicans “Are Too Nice”

In the run-up to the 2020 election, Donald Trump and his underlings were doing everything they could to keep him. The best the GOP could come up with was attempting to attack Biden’s son Hunter.

Hunter Biden worked as a lobbyist in Ukraine. And to hear the Republicans tell it, he was making billions of dollars doing so. Of course, none of these theories were ever verified or proven.

But Trump believes them. During his Sunday night CPAC speech, the former president claimed that Joe Biden should have been arrested over Hunter’s actions.

The former president told event attendees:

“Well, that’s not allowed to, and Joe Biden said — they’re not getting the billion dollars unless that prosecutor is out. What the hell can you imagine if I said that. If I said that — they impeached me, and nothing happened. You imagine if I said they’re not getting their billion and woah? Ah he was gone. He was bragging. I don’t know what the hell he was thinking. When he did he know the tape was running when he did that, and nothing happens. Nothing happens.”

Trump continued, “And nothing happens. Nothing happens. You know why cause Bill Barr is a nice man. Bill Barr. The Republicans are too nice. It’s too nice. These are vicious, vicious people, and they will destroy our country and they will do whatever they can to do it. Hunter said that he gave half of his salary to pop. And then he paid vast amounts of money for Joe Biden’s expenses.”

The real reason nothing happened, of course, if because Biden did nothing wrong. Trump, though, will continue to throw these kind of applause lines to his followers as long they believe them.

