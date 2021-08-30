Follow The Money: Trump Campaign Gave 1/6 Rally Organizers $4.3 Million

The Trump campaign has hidden spending through shell companies, but it is known that they paid the 1/6 rally organizers $4.3 million.

Via Open Secrets:

Former President Donald Trump’s political operation reported paying more than $4.3 million to people and firms that organized the Jan. 6 rally since the start of the 2020 election. However, questions remain about the full extent of the Trump campaign’s involvement in the “Save America” rally on the day of the Capitol attack as a House select committee’s sweeping requests attempt to shine some light on that day’s events. …. But since Trump’s campaign and joint fundraising committee funneled millions of dollars through layers of opaque firms and shell companies where the ultimate payee is hidden, the public may never know the full extent of the Trump campaign’s payments to organizers involved in the protests.

The Trump campaign tried to hide its spending

Trump and Jared Kushner used some of the same techniques that they employed to try to hide money from the IRS to avoid campaign finance disclosure rules, so the I/6 Committee will have a web to untangle if they intend to answer the questions about Trump’s campaign and its role in the Capitol attack.

The Trump campaign paid for the rally that brought those who attacked the Capitol to Washington, DC. Trump also incited the crowd to attack the Capitol.

If Trump’s spending were above board, there would be no need to cover their tracks.

House Republicans are trying to hide their phone calls, and Trump his campaign is trying to hide their spending.

If the 1/6 Committee can answer why it will go a long toward naming names on the 1/6 attack.