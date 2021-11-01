Thanks To Biden And Democrats Obamacare Premiums Drop To An Average Of $67/Month

1.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

President Biden announced the beginning of the Obamacare open enrollment period where premiums have dropped to an average of $67/month.

Biden Announces Obamacare Open Enrollment

Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:





Starting today and running through January 15th, 2022, Americans across the country can gain the peace of mind that comes from having quality, affordable health coverage. Signing up is easy — simply go to



This year, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, coverage is more affordable and accessible than ever. Americans purchasing coverage through the Affordable Care Act have seen their premiums decrease to historic lows — a drop of $67 a month on average, saving families over $800 annually. In fact, four in five customers can find quality coverage for less than $10 a month. If you don’t receive insurance through your employer, there are a range of quality, affordable coverage options available to you.



I ran for President promising to protect and build on the historic foundation of the Affordable Care Act, and my Administration has worked tirelessly to uphold that commitment. During the six months in which we opened



Thanks to the Build Back Better Framework I announced last week, we are now poised to realize the largest expansion of affordable health care since the passage of the Affordable Care Act more than a decade ago. This transformational investment will reduce premiums for more than nine million Americans, deliver health coverage to four million uninsured people in states that have failed to expand Medicaid, and expand Medicare to help older Americans access affordable hearing care.



I urge everyone to visit Health care should be a right — not a privilege — for all Americans. Today, with the beginning of the open enrollment period on HealthCare.gov , we can continue delivering on that fundamental promise.Starting today and running through January 15, 2022, Americans across the country can gain the peace of mind that comes from having quality, affordable health coverage. Signing up is easy — simply go to HealthCare.gov and select the plan that works best for you and your family.This year, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, coverage is more affordable and accessible than ever. Americans purchasing coverage through the Affordable Care Act have seen their premiums decrease to historic lows — a drop of $67 a month on average, saving families over $800 annually. In fact, four in five customers can find quality coverage for less than $10 a month. If you don’t receive insurance through your employer, there are a range of quality, affordable coverage options available to you.I ran for President promising to protect and build on the historic foundation of the Affordable Care Act, and my Administration has worked tirelessly to uphold that commitment. During the six months in which we opened Healthcare.gov for special enrollment earlier this year, nearly three million more Americans gained access to health coverage. To maintain that momentum and reach as many Americans as possible, the Department of Health and Human Services is quadrupling the number of staff that help families navigate their coverage options, and reaching people in half a dozen additional languages. We won’t rest as long as there are still Americans out there who have to lie awake at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering what will happen to them if they or a loved one gets sick.Thanks to the Build Back Better Framework I announced last week, we are now poised to realize the largest expansion of affordable health care since the passage of the Affordable Care Act more than a decade ago. This transformational investment will reduce premiums for more than nine million Americans, deliver health coverage to four million uninsured people in states that have failed to expand Medicaid, and expand Medicare to help older Americans access affordable hearing care.I urge everyone to visit HealthCare.gov today to renew their coverage or shop for a plan. And I urge Congress to send the Build Back Better framework to my desk right away, so that we can deliver peace of mind and a more secure future to millions of American families.

Democrats Should Be Running On Healthcare

Democrats are about lower ACA premiums for millions of Americans and expanding coverage to four million more people. Trump and the Republican Party spent years attempting to take away coverage from millions by repealing the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), and when repeal failed, Trump used presidential power to sabotage the ACA from within.

Democrats should be running on and talking about this issue daily. Republicans can natter on about Critical Race Theory, COVID vaccinations, and masks, but healthcare matters to people more than any of those issues.

Biden and Democrats in Congress are making real progress toward universal coverage, and they need to be screaming it from the hilltops because it is a “big f—king deal.”