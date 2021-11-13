Court Wins And Indictments Have The 1/6 Committee Ready To Rock And Roll

MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance explained how the Bannon indictment and Trump’s executive privilege case are setting the 1/6 Committee up to rock and roll.

Video:

Joyce Vance explains why Trump is likely to lose the executive privilege case, "Executive privilege is meant to protect internal deliberations in the White House. It's not meant to protect campaign activity designed to foment an insurrection." pic.twitter.com/t2ryBwdXhR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 13, 2021

We have a couple of things happening at the same time. The Bannon indictment shows DOJ has the fortitude to protect congressional ability to engage with its witnesses. Also, in the District of Columbia courts, we have the lawsuit proceeding where the Trump administration is trying to block turnover of papers, and executive privilege is at stake in the lawsuit. A district judge held that Trump can’t assert executive privilege once Biden decided it is not merited. Biden has articulated a clear reason for turning over papers in the situation, which is the importance of getting to the bottom of January 6th.

If the D.C. Circuit rules as analysts expect, it will be difficult to assert executive privilege. I think we have gotten used to talking about executive privilege in the glorified terms. Executive privilege is meant to protect internal deliberations in the White House. It’s not meant to protect campaign activity designed to foment an insurrection. I think some of these folks are now at the point where they will have to face the reality that they either comply with the subpoenas or they face serious consequences, and for those who hope to have a second act or third act in political life, those consequences are startling. I think the committee is getting ready to rock and roll.

Trump And His Cronies Are Getting Hit With A Double Whammy

Not only is Trump’s executive privilege case moving through the courts at a rapid pace, but the DOJ isn’t allowing the Trumpers to ignore congressional subpoenas.

The legal basis that Trump and his allies are claiming for their refusal to comply is getting taken apart by the courts, while those who aren’t complying are facing prison time.

It is a vice that will ensare anyone who refuses to cooperate with the 1/6 Committee.

The 1/6 Committee investigation looks ready to amp up to an even higher level, as for the first time in years, the rule of law is winning.