Democrats Move Quickly As Rep. Paul Gosar Could Be Stripped Of His Committee Assignments Soon

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is telling right-wing media that Speaker Pelosi is going to bring a resolution to the House floor to strip him of his committee assignments.

Paul Gosar is telling right wing media outlets this afternoon that he was notified that Speaker Pelosi will bring a resolution to the floor to strip him of his committee assignments for his anime video, and the vote could take place as soon as today. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 16, 2021

After Minority Leader did nothing to discipline Gosar for his posting of an animated video that showed him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden, Democrats will have to act on their own.

Kevin McCarthy is so afraid to alienate anyone in his caucus that he was going to turn a blind eye to the actions of Gosar whose own family has called him a sociopath.

Paul Gosar is unfit to be in Congress, but if the weak-kneed Kevin McCarthy won’t do anything, Speaker Pelosi will step up and discipline the Arizona congressman.

The House’s schedule is busy with Build Back Better, but if Speaker Pelosi wants Gosar out of his committee assignments, he will be gon.

Kevin McCarthy is a coward, but Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats won’t be bullied by a sociopathic domestic terrorist.