Democrats Move Quickly As Rep. Paul Gosar Could Be Stripped Of His Committee Assignments Soon

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is telling right-wing media that Speaker Pelosi is going to bring a resolution to the House floor to strip him of his committee assignments.

After Minority Leader did nothing to discipline Gosar for his posting of an animated video that showed him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden, Democrats will have to act on their own.

Kevin McCarthy is so afraid to alienate anyone in his caucus that he was going to turn a blind eye to the actions of Gosar whose own family has called him a sociopath.

Paul Gosar is unfit to be in Congress, but if the weak-kneed Kevin McCarthy won’t do anything, Speaker Pelosi will step up and discipline the Arizona congressman.

The House’s schedule is busy with Build Back Better, but if Speaker Pelosi wants Gosar out of his committee assignments, he will be gon.

Kevin McCarthy is a coward, but Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats won’t be bullied by a sociopathic domestic terrorist.