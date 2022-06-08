Uvalde’s Only Pediatrician Testifies That Kids Were Decapitated By AR-15

Dr. Roy Guerrero testified at a House hearing that children were decapitated by the AR-15 used in the Uvalde shooting.

Video:

Uvalde's only pediatrician testifies to the horrific damage that an AR-15 did to children, "Two children whose bodies had been pulverized by bullets fired at them decapitated, whose flesh had been ripped apart." pic.twitter.com/UZ17J9E1jS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 8, 2022

The doctor said:

I had heard from some of the nurses there were two dead children who had been moved to the surgical area of the hospital. As I made my way there, I prayed that I wouldn’t find her. I didn’t find Alaina, but I did find something no prayer will ever relieve. Two children whose bodies had been pulverized by bullets fired at them decapitated, whose flesh had been ripped apart, that the only clue of their identities was blood-splattered cartoon clothes clinging to them, clinging for life and finding none.

I could only hope the two bodies were a tragic exception to the list of survivors, but as I waited with my fellow Uvalde doctors, nurses, first responders, and hospital staff for other casualties we hoped to save, they never arrived. All that remained were the bodies of 17 more children and the two teachers who cared for them.

One of the reasons why the gun lobby and their political allies on the right have been able to ride out the calls for changes to gun laws after mass shootings is because the American people never hear about the horrific damage that these weapons do to the human body.

AR-15s and other weapons in their class are designed solely for the purpose of killing people, and it is about time that the American people gained an understanding of what these weapons can do to children.