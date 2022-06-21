Chris Christie Gets Smacked Down After Trying To Push False Equivalency Between Gore And Trump

Lol @GovChristie just got schooled on @ABC for trying to create an equivalency between the controversy with Bush/Gore in 2000 and Big Lie/Jan. 6. Anchor just shut him down 😂 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 21, 2022

There cannot possibly be any similarities between the 2000 Bush v. Gore’s election, which came down to 543 votes in Florida, and the 2020 election, which came down to well over 1,000 votes in every single state that Trump contested and – more importantly, how each losing candidate dealt with the result. Indeed, Trump’s words regarding Georgia continue to ring in one’s ears: “I only need 11,000 votes, fellas. I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.” But Chris Christie didn’t need numbers to make a false equivalency. No, Christie actually equated the elections in a far more offensive way, American faith in their legitimacy.

Somehow, despite his sordid past and prior work for Trump himself, Christie was on ABC News’s coverage of the Committee’s hearings. While the panel discussed the damage Trump’s lies caused with respect to election integrity, Christie described it as part of an overall larger pattern in that people did not accept the results of the 2000 election and the 2016 Hillary Clinton versus Donald Trump election.

Video of Christie:

Obviously, Christie was so far out of bounds and, frankly – offensive that it is stunning that David Muir didn’t make his rebuke harsher. Al Gore simply fought his case in court, and when the final court spoke, Gore conceded, and the country acknowledged that Bush won the election without regard to being unhappy about how it came about. There was no question as to the constitutional legitimacy of Bush’s election. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton conceded on the night of the election. And, despite the fact that Democrats were angry upon hearing about Russian assistance (and possible collusion), no Democrat believed that somehow proving collusion would make Hillary Clinton president. It is an absurd equivalency.

The comparison was enough to set Twitter afire as “Chris Christie” managed to trend at a higher rate than any of the compelling testimony that came about within the hearing itself.

Chris Christie trying to equate Gore and Hillary, who both publicly conceded, to Trump, who *still* hasn’t conceded is obnoxious. — Eve Allwell (@lostthethread) June 21, 2022

Chris Christie Is a hack but we know that everything that’s gone wrong since 1992 has been the fault of Hillary. I blame her for my flat tire on the expressway just so I’ll be a good republican — Michael Brown (@bets4duke) June 21, 2022

Watching ABC coverage & they have Chris Christie on (😩). CC references Gore and Clinton tries to suggest this is a disturbing trend of supporters questioning election legitimacy. The moderator pushes back, but missing is the context that Gore & HRC won the pop vote #HATH — Melissa Rohrer (@MelRohrer) June 21, 2022

Hey @ABC I really do not care to hear the analysis of Trumper Chris Christie. He’s comprised and complicit. His credibility is null and voided. Allowing him to utter one word is so unnecessary and not warranted. #January6thCommitteeHearings — C. Nelson (@Denali99) June 21, 2022

Anyone notice David Muir (ABC) knocking Chris Christie out of the water…? — Louise 🇺🇦🌻 (@louiseamd) June 21, 2022

Today has to be the last straw. ABC News must fire serial liar Chris Christie immediately. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 21, 2022