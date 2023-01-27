Rep. Jerry Nadler Adds Adam Schiff To The House Judiciary Committee

Facebook

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has announced the addition of Rep. Adam Schiff to the committee.

Rep. Nadler said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



I am very pleased that most of our outstanding members from last Congress are returning to the Judiciary Committee. Due to their hard work, Democrats passed 110 Judiciary Committee bills through the House and 53 of our bills were signed into law. Under Democratic leadership of the Committee, we enshrined marriage equality in federal law; we enacted the first significant gun safety legislation in a generation; we ensured that survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment are free to tell their stories and to seek justice in the federal courts; we reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act; we codified lynching as a crime in federal law; we addressed the spate of hate crimes against Asian Americans and others in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; and we enacted measures to strengthen the antitrust system.

Additionally, I am pleased to welcome Reps. Schiff and Ivey to the House Judiciary Committee. Each have a unique set of experiences and skills that will be major assets to the committee as we fight to protect the rights, freedoms and privacies of the American people. I look forward to working alongside this talented and dedicated group of members again this Congress.

Rep. Schiff launched his 2024 US Senate campaign on Thursday for the expected to be open seat in California.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy only has the ability to block Democratic choices for the House Intelligence Committee. McCarthy can’t do anything about Schiff serving on the Judiciary Committee.

It would take a majority vote of the full House to remove Democratic Reps. Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar from their committee assignments, and members of the Republican caucus have already said that they would vote no if such a resolution was brought to the floor.