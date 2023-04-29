GOP Strategist Says This Is The Beginning Of The End For Ron DeSantis

Facebook

Republican strategist Rina Shah said that Ron DeSantis has shown that he knows how to start a fight but not finish it, and we are watching the beginning of the end of his 2024 hopes.

Video:

Shah said on MSNBC when asked about Disney suing DeSantis:

Well, I think with this really revealed is that Ron Desantis knows how to start a fight, but he doesn’t know how to finish that fight. And that is the real coreof the matter here is that it Republicans getting very excited, and these are the financier type that we’re saying Ron is our guy. But what we are slowly seeing now is that he is revealing himself. We’ve heard whispers about him in Washington about his short time as a congressman that he’s a largely insecure person, who doesn’t seem to have any real legislative priorities. He’s had that naked ambition, obviously for the presidency, for which he hasn’t even announced the primary.

So, what I see here is the beginning of the end for Ron Desantis, and I’m just not sure where this is going to take us. Except for leaving him in a spot where he’s really not the person who can take Donald Trump, has been talked about widely. And in essence, leading a lot of sure Republicans — I’m sorry, After Trumpers who are pretty sure that Ron is our guy as a Republican, it’s leading them to wonder, is this our guy anymore?

DeSantis’s own donors are calling for a shift in his campaign and a change in strategy because they view what the Florida governor is currently doing as not working.

Then there was Britain, where DeSantis got terrible reviews during his meeting with business leaders in London. DeSantis was described to Politico as “He had been to five different countries in five days and he definitely looked spent, but his message wasn’t presidential. He was horrendous.”

Who can forget the DeSantis yelp during his overseas trip?

NOT. READY. FOR. PRIME. TIME.

Desantis melts down today outside the protective bubble of his carefully controlled, scripted FL events. pic.twitter.com/wV4t760Y1d — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 27, 2023

The Never Back Down super PAC that is backing DeSantis released a virtual campaign launch ad that was more Orwellian than motivational:

DeSantis doesn’t interact with human beings well. The video is an example of his need for distance from people. DeSantis doesn’t engage on a personal level. He seems to view the role of voter as one of passive following.

The ad ends with people deciding to follow their new leader by putting a DeSantis sign in their front yard and replacing their Trump bumper stick with DeSantis.

The video isn’t inspirational. It is Fahrenheit 451 level creepy.

Ron DeSantis is showing that he is not ready to sit at the adult table in the 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis doesn’t think that he needs to change his strategy. The Florida governor is probably going to get rolled by Trump.

It appears that DeSantis has a presidential campaign that is managing to fail before it starts.