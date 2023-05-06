Chuck Grassley Accused Joe Biden Of Bribery But Admits He Doesn’t Know If It Is True

Facebook

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) issued an explosive press release with House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer accusing President Biden of bribery but then had to admit that he doesn’t know if it is true.

Video:

Wow. Says it all. GRETA: “The letter is electrifying because it talks about exchange of money for policy decisions. It’s a very serious allegation against the then-Vice President.” GRASSLEY: “It is a very serious allegation. I wish I could say that I knew it was true or untrue” pic.twitter.com/boVf6K4sLB — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) May 4, 2023

Van Susteren said, “The letter is electrifying because it talks about exchange of money for policy decisions. It’s a very serious allegation against the then-vice president.”

Grassley added, “It is a very serious allegation. I wish I could say that I knew it was true or untrue.”

Republicans accuse President Biden of bribery and then admit that they don’t have any evidence that Biden engaged in bribery, but they sure would like to find out if Biden was involved in a bribery scheme.

The bribery allegation traces back to the 2020 election and Rudy Giuliani, who was given misinformation by an active Russian agent.

Since everything else that Republicans have tried to dig up on Biden has failed, they are reviving old Russian misinformation and laundering it through Congress as a fresh allegation.

Fox News and conservative media ran with it, but there is zero evidence that President Biden was part of a bribery scheme while he was vice president during the Obama administration.

Even Chuck Grassley who was half of the joint statement admits that he has no idea whether or not the allegation is true.

Republicans know that it is already getting scarce for them to find a scandal they can use against Joe Biden to help Trump in 2024.

The bribery angle isn’t it.