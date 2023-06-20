A New Report From Georgia’s Sec. Of State Destroys Trump’s Election Fraud Claim

Facebook

A new report on the investigation into claims by Trump that ballots were removed in Georgia found that there is no evidence to support Trump’s claims.

The report from the Georgia Secretary of State found:

Teams of investigators from the FBI, GBI, and Georgia SOS conducted independent and simultaneous interviews of Fulton County employees who were involved in the processing and scanning of absentee ballots at State Farm Arena on election night in November 2020. All employees interviewed provided a consistent account regarding how absentee ballots were processed and scanned that evening. Additionally, no one had any knowledge of observers, poll watchers, or the media being told they had to leave.

Two poll watchers who identified themselves as members of the Georgia Republican Party had submitted affidavits as to what they observed on election night. Much of what they reported was consistent with what was reported by the Fulton County elections employees. Additionally, the Fulton County elections employees’ accounts were consistent with the actions observed on the video surveillance footage. Both poll watchers confirmed that no one was told or instructed to leave State Farm Arena.

Furthermore, Investigators from three law enforcement agencies reviewed the entire unedited video footage of the events in question surrounding Freeman and Moss at State Farm Arena. There was no evidence of any type of fraud as alleged. Fulton County Board of Elections and Registration put specific processes in place to store ballot boxes underneath tables and to have them in a certain order to monitor and track ballots during the tabulation process so election workers would know where to begin the next day. No evidence was provided to show that Freeman or Moss deviated from that established process.

The initial tabulation, the statewide audit involving a manual hand count of every ballot, and the machine recount reveal there was no evidence to suggest fraudulent ballots were scanned and counted in the final tabulated results for the November 2020 General Election in Fulton County.

Lastly, the FBI identified and interviewed the true creator of the Instagram account that reportedly contained a post by Freeman admitting she conspired to adversely affect the November 2020 election. The account creator admitted he created the fake account and confirmed the content that was posted on the account was fake. All allegations made against Freeman and Moss were unsubstantiated and found to have no merit.

The claims that Trump and his allies have repeated over and over again about Georgia have been found to be baseless. In a larger context, the basis for Trump’s running again for the presidency is his claim that he was cheated in 2020 and the election was stolen from him.

During a Monday interview on Fox News, Trump referred to his bogus election fraud claims again. The former president brings up his false claims of election fraud during every speech and media appearance. Both Freeman and Moss were smeared and had their lives endangered by Trump’s lies, but none of it is true.

Three different investigative teams investigated Trump’s claims and found them to be meritless. If he loses in 2024, Trump will make the same claim, and again face being devastatingly debunked.