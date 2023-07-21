JFK’s Only Grandson Endorses Biden and Rips RFK Jr.

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Jack Schlossberg the only grandson of former president John F. Kennedy endorsed President Biden on Friday while blasting the candidacy of his cousin RFK Jr.

Schlossberg said in a video posted on Instagram:

Under Biden, we’ve added 13 million jobs, unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal and the largest investment in green energy ever. He’s appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the Covid pandemic, and he ended Donald Trump. These are the issues that matter. And if my cousin, Bobby Kennedy Jr., cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too.

Instead, he’s trading in on Camelot, celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame. I’ve listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let’s not be distracted again by somebody’s vanity project. I’m excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state’s primary, and again in the general election. And I hope you will too.

Video:

President John F. Kennedy’s grandson endorses President Biden, slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his campaign. pic.twitter.com/IiVCZ98pz6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 21, 2023

Members of the Kennedy family have denounced RFK Jr.’s anti-Semitic comments. RFK Jr.’s appearance before Jim Jordan’s Weaponization of Government subcommittee was a disaster, and Kennedy was caught lying to Congress.

There is no reason for RFK Jr. to be running for president. He seems to be treading on the family name while smearing his family’s legacy.

Democracy matters, and it is good for incumbents to be challenged, but RFK Jr. is allowing himself to be used as a tool of Trump and MAGA. He is not a serious candidate. Kennedy is being bankrolled by the right in an effort to cause chaos in the Democratic presidential primary.

If RFK Jr. really cared about the issues, and the threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump, he would abandon his campaign and endorse President Biden.