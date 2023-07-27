Trump Is About To Get Double Whammied As DC Police And Secret Service Prepare For 1/6 Indictment

Facebook

It is not over yet for Trump as the Washington, D.C. Police and the Secret Service have met to coordinate in preparation for Trump being indicted by the 1/6 grand jury.

NBC News reported:

An official said both the Secret Service and Washington police believe Trump may be indicted soon in connection with his involvement in Jan. 6 and interference in the 2020 election, but neither law enforcement organization has been given an exact date.

The two law enforcement agencies are coordinating in case Trump needs to travel to Washington for an arraignment. As of now, no rhetoric online has alarmed law enforcement, but they continue to monitor for violence among those who would protest a possible indictment.

The Washington, D.C. indictment will come on top of the three additional felony charges that have been filed against Donald Trump in the classified documents case. Trump is being hit with a potential tidal wave of indictments, and that does not include the criminal indictment that is expected to come against him in Fulton County, Georgia.

Donald Trump is being swallowed up by criminal indictments that are part of an effort to hold him accountable for his alleged crimes. So far, there have been no mass protests or chaos in the streets by Trump supporters.

The former president is in big trouble, and whether his supporters understand it or not, the worst is yet to come.