John Eastman Asked For Disbarment Delay Because Jack Smith Might Charge Him

John Eastman is asking for a delay in his disbarment proceedings because he might be criminally charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Politico reported:

“[R]ecent developments in the investigation have renewed and intensified [Eastman’s] concerns that the federal government might bring charges against him,” his attorneys Randall Miller and Zachary Mayer wrote in an Aug. 4 filing posted to the court’s public docket on Monday.

…

“[Eastman] requests that the Court exercise its discretion to stay the State Bar’s disciplinary proceeding against him pending resolution of a parallel criminal investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Jack Smith and any trial or other proceedings that may result from that investigation,” Miller and Mayer wrote.

Eastman is worried that taking the Fifth in the disbarment proceedings will jeopardize his defense as he attempts to keep his law license. John Eastman was one of the architects of Trump’s coup plot and still thinks that he should get to keep his law license. Forget about practicing law, John Eastman will be lucky if he avoids a substantial prison term.

It takes a special level of delusion to be Trump’s coup right-hand man and still thinks that he should be allowed to practice law. The fact that Eastman thinks that he will be charged suggests that he is not cooperating with the investigation and that his law license should be the least of his worries.