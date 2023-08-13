Jamie Raskin Drops Some Major Bad News On Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that a report is going to be released about the millions of dollars Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner pocketed while they were in the White House.

Rep. Raskin said on ABC’s This Week, “We’re going to release a report about all of the foreign government emoluments, millions of dollars we can document that Donald Trump pocketed at the hotels, at the golf courses, through business deals, when he was president and that his family got. But they’ve not laid a glove on Joe Biden as president. They haven’t been able to show any criminal corruption on his part. What they’ve got is Hunter Biden. And we’ve all seen clear that this guy was addicted to drugs and did a lot of really unlawful and wrong things. And we have said, let the justice system run its course. They’re not saying that about Donald Trump. Any time Donald Trump actually gets indicted, after a grand jury has already determined that there’s probable cause –They attack the prosecutors. They attack the judges.”

Video:

Congressional reports and referrals for criminal investigations aren’t meaningless. Not only do these reports inform the public, but they also can spur action among law enforcement. Ivanka Trump is already under investigation in multiple jurisdictions in connection to potential crimes related to her habit of playing dual roles and double dipping. Trump’s daughter is being investigated as part of a tax avoidance scheme where she was both an official at the Trump Organization and being paid as a consultant by the Trump Organization. Ivanka Trump has also been under investigation for years due to the missing Trump Inauguration Fund money, and she is a defendant in the Trump Organization fraud case in New York state.

Jared Kushner’s $2 billion from the Saudis might be the tip of the Middle East dark money iceberg.

Democrats have been calling for an investigation into Kushner, and the new report should turn up the heat.

If Republicans are going to come after Hunter Biden, Democrats are going to shine a light on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.