Biden Makes Trump Look Pathetic During Remarks On UAW Picket Line

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

As Trump tries to fool workers into supporting him, President Biden went to Wayne County and offered words of encouragement to UAW workers on the picket line.

Biden said, “I have been coming to picket lines since I was a senator in 1973. This is my first time as president. The fact of the matter is that you guys, UAW, you saved the automobile industry back in 2008 and, made a lot of sacrifices. Gave up a lot and the companies were in trouble, but now they’re doing incredibly well and guess what? You should be doing incredibly well, too, stick with it because you deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits. We saved them. Now it is time for them to step up for us.”

Video:



Donald Trump’s sad little con where he tried to counter program against the second Republican primary debate by pretending to go to Detroit to talk about the strike only to reveal that Trump wasn’t going to Detroit, wasn’t going to go near the UAW workers, was giving a speech in red county miles from the strike, and those in attendance won’t be UAW workers but an audience mostly of non-union and former union members.

Trump tried to trick workers into thinking that he cares and supports them, but President Biden stood with union workers on the picket line and told them to get the raises and benefits that they deserve.

Joe Biden is the real deal for workers, while Donald Trump is a pretender who is only out for himself.