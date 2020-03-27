Dr. Birx Unbelievably Claims Trump Is ‘Attentive to the Scientific Literature and the Details’

Dr. Deborah Birx has praised President Donald Trump for his interest in the scientific literature about the Coronavirus. Birx told the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) that Trump is also interested in details.

The CBN News anchor asked Birx what Trump was doing behind the scenes.

“He’s so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data,” Birx said.

“I think his ability to analyze and integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues,” she said.

“Because in the end, data is data and he understands the importance of the granularity,” Birx said.

“And I think he’s been really excited about finding the level of detail that we’ve been able to now bring over the last few weeks – to really understand who’s at the greatest risk for severe illness.”

Birx is a key member of the Coronavirus pandemic task force. She garnered criticism following her appearance at Thursday’s press briefing. Birx downplayed the need for ventilators in what some critics saw as pandering to the President.

Many will find it hard to believe that President Trump is interested in scientific literature and details. Several people close to Trump have claimed he doesn’t like to read.

Birx has come to replace Dr. Anthony Fauci at press briefings in recent days. Trump was reportedly tiring of Fauci. He had contradicted the President in public.

