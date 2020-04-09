Trump Tells 16 Million Unemployed Americans That The Economy Is Doing ‘Very Well’

More than 16 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past three weeks, yet Donald Trump said on Thursday that it was his “feeling” that things aren’t so bad.

During his daily coronavirus rally at the White House, Trump’s message to the millions of jobless Americans was, “I think the economy is going to do very well. Now, that’s just my feeling. It’s a strong feeling.”

Bizarrely, he added, “I’ve had good, proper feelings about a lot of things over the years, and I think we’re going to do well.”

Trump said:

I think the economy is going to do very well. Now that’s just my feeling. It’s a strong feeling. I’ve had good, proper feelings about a lot of things over the years and I think we’re going to do well. It looks like we’re at the lower end of the curve in terms of death, which is a terrible word, a terrible, dark word that we’ve experienced like nobody’s ever seen before in this country. We have number that are terrible, but when you look at the lower prediction levels of 100-120,000 to 220,000, or if we did nothing up to 2.2 million people, we’re looking at a much lower level than the level of – I hope – than the level of 100,000. So we’re going to see. … I’m not sure a lot of people will ever be the same, but I think our country from an economic standpoint will end up being stronger than ever. We have tremendous stimulus, we have tremendous stimulus plans, we have things in the works that are going to really, I think, fire the country. I think that what’s going to happen is we’re going to have a big bounce rather than a small bounce.

Trump is out of touch with middle class Americans

Despite Donald Trump’s claim that the economy is doing well, millions of Americans are struggling. The global health crisis that this president so badly bungled has turned their lives upside down.

As CNBC reported on Thursday, the United States has lost 10 percent of its total workforce in the span of three short weeks. It’ll likely be months before the damage is fully repaired.

Meanwhile, as the health and economic wreckage continues to pile up around him, the president’s main focus seems to be on how he can use this global health crisis to reward special interests and enrich himself and his family.

This crisis has revealed just how incompetent and out of touch Donald Trump really is.

