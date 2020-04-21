Joe Biden: I’d Have Michelle Obama As My Running Mate ‘In a Heartbeat’

Joe Biden would choose Michelle Obama as his running mate, the former Vice President has said. He’s already promised to pick a woman for the number two slot.

Biden spoke to John Delano of Pittsburgh CBS radio station KDKA on Monday about his campaign.

“Where are you in naming that running mate, and will you commit that that person would be a woman of color?” the host asked.

“No, I’ll commit that it’ll be a woman,” Biden said.

“Because I think it’s very important that the that my administration looked like the public, looked like the nation. I’ve committed there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court.”

“Doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president as well.”

Watch the video:

“In terms of who to pick, we’re just beginning the process, we’ll shortly be announcing the committee I have named to review this and to begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that’s just getting underway,” Biden went on.

“But I’ve heard some speculation about Michelle Obama as vice president,” Delano said. “If she said to you she’d be willing to be your running mate, would you ask her?”

“Well I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden replied.

“She’s brilliant, she knows the way around, she’s a really fine woman.”

The former First Lady has never said she wants political office but she will reportedly help with Biden’s presidential campaign. It doesn’t hurt Biden to praise her, however, since she remains extremely popular.

