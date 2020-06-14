Tulsa Health Department Urges Trump To Cancel His Rally

The Tulsa Health Department Director is urging Trump to cancel his rally due to rising coronavirus cases in the city.

The Tulsa World reported:

Dr. Bruce Dart said Tulsa is seeing a “significant increase in our case trends” that makes a large gathering like the rally dangerous for not only attendees, but the president himself.

“I think it’s an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president want to come and visit our community, but not during a pandemic,” said Dart. “I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well.”

….

“COVID is here in Tulsa, it is transmitting very efficiently,” Dart said. “I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus isn’t as large a concern as it is today.”

Trump is putting Tulsa at risk for massive coronavirus outbreak because he needs to hold a rally to make himself feel better, and to be able to pretend that life is back to normal. Trump is already on record as opposing masks and social distancing measures at his events, because he thinks it will look bad on TV, when the reality is that Trump controls the camera feed at these events and has mandated that the crowds not be shown while he is speaking.

The real reason why Trump wants a full house is that he wants the love and attention of his followers.

No matter how much public health officials recommend against it, Trump is going to bring his carnival of Corona to Tulsa.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook