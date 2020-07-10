Trump Is Losing So He Wants To Put Joe Biden In Prison

Trump suggested that Barack Obama and Joe Biden should be sent to prison for spying on his presidential campaign that never happened.

Transcript via The White House:



Q Still thinking about pardoning Roger Stone?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’ll be looking at it. I think Roger Stone was very unfairly treated, as were many people. And in the meantime, Comey and all these guys who are walking around, including Biden and Obama — because we caught them spying on my campaign. Who would have believed that one?

Video clip:

Trump pulls out one of his favorite tactics as he suggests putting Joe Biden in prison. pic.twitter.com/B1YTd1gwh4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 10, 2020

The Trump campaign was not spied on by Obama and Biden. Numerous investigations have concluded that there was no spying, but that hasn’t stopped Trump from pushing his false conspiracy theory that he was spied on.

It is a sure sign that Trump knows that he is losing the election when he pulled out that old chestnut of sending his political opponents to prison. Trump is trying to turn Joe Biden into Hillary Clinton because he has no other tricks up his sleeve.

Trump is a one-trick pony that only knows how to project his own crimes and misdeeds onto his opponents.

Donald Trump is failing in his efforts to define Biden as mentally unfit, corrupt, and criminal. After nearly four years of endless lying, there are few non-supporter of the President who is willing to take his word on anything.

When Trump starts grumbling about putting his opponent in prison, he’s losing.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook