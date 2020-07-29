Steve Schmidt Calls GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert ‘America’s Craziest And Dumbest Congressman’

Advertisements

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt tore into Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert on Wednesday after the congressman tested positive for the coronavirus following his refusal to wear a mask.

Not only did Gohmert test positive for the virus, but he blamed his infection on his face mask.

“I can’t help but think if I hadn’t been wearing a mask so much in the last 10 days or so, I really wonder if I would’ve gotten it,” said the GOP congressman. “I know moving the mask around, getting it just right, I’m bound to have put some virus on the mask that I sucked in.”

“That’s most likely what happened,” he added.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Schmidt ripped into Gohmert, calling the GOP lawmaker “America’s craziest and dumbest congressman.”

“When I say he’s America’s craziest and dumbest congressman, I’m serious about that,” Schmidt said. “And he’s not competing in an era when there’s not a lot of other competition.”

He added, “When you think about Louie Gohmert, you think about America’s crazy people.”

Video:

Schmidt said:

As you were introducing the segment about Louie Gohmert, I could only think about you playing the David Attenborough role in a wildlife special, with a Louie Gohmert picture representing America’s craziest and dumbest congressman. And when I say he’s America’s craziest and dumbest congressman, I’m serious about that. And he’s not competing in an era when there’s not a lot of other competition. In the era of crazy, this is like Ali, Forman and Frazier, Ken Norton, the big time great heavyweights, all fighting each other. So he’s got a lot of competition in that space. And this is just a person who, when you think about Louie Gohmert, you think about America’s crazy people. And let’s admit it, we have a fair amount, and we’ve got a fair amount of dumb people too in this country. Obviously, looking at the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re extremely well represented in the Congress by Louie Gohmert who is a champion without parallel… when it comes to both banality, stupidity and just imbecility.

Lawmakers like Louie Gohmert are a clear and present danger to public health

This isn’t the first time – and it won’t be the last – that Louie Gohmert has said something utterly moronic. He is seemingly proud of being one of the most ignorant lawmakers in this country’s history.

But as the United States continues to suffer through this deadly outbreak, his words will undoubtedly have consequences.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley pointed out on Wednesday, “Gohmert is spreading mask misinformation that will only serve to make more people sick because he is refusing to take responsibility for his stupid and reckless behavior.”

Lawmakers like Louie Gohmert are a clear and present danger to the health and safety of the American people.

