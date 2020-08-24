Ex RNC Head Michael Steele Joins The Lincoln Project

Advertisements

Due to family drama, the Lincoln Project recently lost a founding member in George Conway. While the lawyer says he is taking a break from social media, he promised that he is still completely behind the groups message.

It didn’t take long for the Trump-trolling collective to find a new prominent Republican to join their cause. On Monday, the Lincoln Project sent out an announcement welcoming former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele to the team.

Steele said in a statement releaed by the group, “The chair behind the Resolute Desk has always been bigger than any political party. Sadly, we have witnessed its occupant devolve into preying upon fears and resentments with narcissism that nurtures only chaos and confusion.”

The politician continued:

“Leadership is needed now more than ever and I am proudly committed to resetting the course of our nation, standing once again for the future of my Party; and working with The Lincoln Project to help restore the purpose for sitting in that chair. I believe, like the majority of patriots, the office of the Presidency embodies who we are as Americans.”

Steele closed his comments, “It represents the heart of our compassion, the dreams of those who built this country both freed and enslaved, the eyes of those today that see both hope and despair, and the wisdom of each of us to make a meaningful difference.”