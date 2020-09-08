Megyn Kelly Desperately Seeks Relevance by Slamming Kamala Harris’ Jacob Blake Visit

Advertisements

Not too long ago, Megyn Kelly was sitting on top of the world. She had parlayed her massive ratings at the Fox News Network into a $69 million dollar deal with NBC News.

The network gave Kelly 3 different roles, with her talk show being an abject disaster. In January of 2019, the journalist was let go by NBC in disgrace after commenting on the appropriateness of costumes featuring black-face.

Kelly promised that she would be back on television soon, that has never come to pass. She has, however, attempted to stay relevant by commenting on a Twitter feed that has veered increasingly to the right.

Advertisements

The former Fox News star was at it again on Tuesday, criticizing Kamala Harris for her recent visit with Jacob Blake. Benjamin Crump, the lawyer for Blake, said that Harris noted that she was proud of the now paralyzed man.

An irate Kelly took to Twitter, writing, “PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later returning to harass her. Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrest, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator?”

PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later returning to harass her. Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrest, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator? https://t.co/IryYbPAuf6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 8, 2020

A number of the claims in Kelly’s tweet are up for debate, but she was quickly dragged on Twitter by a number of prominent journalists. Wajahat Ali summed up the situation, writing, “Megyn Kelly has always had a troubling history of saying or supporting racist views. Her reward? A 69 MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT by Andy Lack and MSNBC. She was paid in full even after her show was canceled. Affirmative Action for conservatives. Always. The bar is low.”