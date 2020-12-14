Biden To Tell Trump That Democracy Has Prevailed

Advertisements

In released excerpts from his upcoming address to the nation, President-Elect Joe Biden will point out that democracy has prevailed over Trump.

According to excerpts provided to PoliticusUSA by the Biden transition, the President-Elect will say:

If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy.

The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves.

In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them.

The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic —or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.

….

In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed.

We the People voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact.

And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.

Biden faces a Herculean task to bring this country together while Republicans and Trump continue to actively work to divide us.

Trump did try to bully and threaten his way back into power after losing a not very close at all election, but the system was stronger than Trump and it worked exactly how the founders of this nation intended.

The voters spoke loudly in their firm rejection of Trump. In the United States, presidents can’t invalidate the will of the majority and stay in office.

Trump’s bid to grab power failed, and now it is time to rebuild and govern a nation battered by four years of corruption, abuse, neglect, and incompetence.

