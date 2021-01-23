Advertisements

Impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) made a clear and concise case for why Donald Trump should be convicted in the Senate’s upcoming impeachment trial.

During an interview with MSNBC‘s Tiffany Cross, Swalwell’s case was rooted in three main pillars: 1. Trump’s months-long effort to undermine confidence in the election results and radicalize his followers; 2. His Jan. 6 speech urging his supporters to walk to the Capitol and show strength; 3. His refusal to act for hours as the attack was taking place.

“This didn’t happen spontaneously with words just slipping out of Donald Trump’s mouth at that rally,” the Democratic lawmaker said. “For months he had propagated this big lie to radicalize these terrorists.”

“And then most importantly, for two hours they attacked the Capitol, and the president said nothing,” he added.

Video:

Rep. Eric Swalwell makes a clear case for convicting Donald Trump in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/p4OUoGnt1M — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 23, 2021

Rep. Swalwell said:

There’s a lot of witnesses to this crime. But I think it’s also important that we frame this as this was not a heat of passion crime. This didn’t happen spontaneously with words just slipping out of Donald Trump’s mouth at that rally. For months he had propagated this big lie to radicalize these terrorists, to call in the cavalry to Washington. And he called it “Stop the Steal.” And if you’re not an elected representative, the only way that you can stop the steal is by taking a physical act. And he told them, don’t show weakness. You’ll lose your country if you don’t fight. And then he would go with them to the Capitol. Of course, he didn’t. And then most importantly, for two hours they attacked the Capitol, and the president said nothing.

The case against Donald Trump is clear

The case to impeach and convict Donald Trump – for a second time – has always been clear. He spent months spewing election fraud lies and stirring up his most violent supporters. His post-election disinformation campaign culminated in the MAGA terrorist attack on Jan. 6

Not only did Trump incite that attack, but he stood by and watched with glee as it unfolded on his TV screen. During the insurrection, he said nothing to calm down his supporters and initially resisted sending in the National Guard.

Donald Trump unquestionably committed high crimes and misdemeanors surrounding the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol. The question is whether enough Republicans will put country first and vote to convict him.

