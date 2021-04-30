Family Of Dead Trump Terrorist Ashli Babbitt Want You To Pay Them $10 Million

The family of Ashli Babbitt announced that they plan to sue for $10 million, even though Babbitt was breaking the law when she attacked the government.

CNBC reported:

The family of Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot while participating in the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, plans to sue the police department and the officer who fired the gun for at least $10 million.

The $10 million figure, Roberts said, is an estimate of financial losses that includes the value of Babbitt’s “services to her husband and combined with Ashli’s potential income if she would have lived.”

Where do they think the money comes from to fund the US Capitol Police? Hint: It comes from you, me, and every other taxpayer in the United States.

Babbitt was shot while in the process of committing a crime, so it is difficult to see how any court how any court will award the family damages for her death since her own decision to engage in criminal activity caused her to be shot.

The entitlement of the Trump terrorists and their families is unbelievable. Babbitt would still be alive if she had decided not to join the riot and commit a crime. Trump supporters talk about personal responsibility but then turn around a try to sue the taxpayers for a fateful decision that Babbitt was responsible for.

Babbitt died because she made a bad choice. The taxpayers should be responsible for her decision.

