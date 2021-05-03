Biden Reunites Families With Their Kids That Trump Stole On The Border

The Biden administration announced that they would begin reuniting families with the children that Trump ripped away from them on the border.

The Department of Homeland Security announced:

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas and the Family Reunification Task Force announced that this week, the Biden Administration would begin to reunite families who were unjustly separated at the United States-Mexico border under the prior administration.

“The Family Reunification Task Force has been working day and night, across the federal government and with counsel for the families and our foreign partners, to address the prior administration’s cruel separation of children from their parents,” said Secretary Mayorkas, who serves as the Chair of the Task Force. “Today is just the beginning. We are reuniting the first group of families, many more will follow, and we recognize the importance of providing these families with the stability and resources they need to heal.”

The previous president was adamant about stealing kids from their parents at the border because it was part of his terrorism campaign against migrants. The previous

The Biden administration has had to build their own database because the previous administration did not keep adequate records on the child separations and lost hundreds of children that Biden is currently attempting to reunite with their families.

After four years of terrorism against families, Joe Biden is building a nation that represents real American values by reuniting children with their families.

