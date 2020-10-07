Report Reveals Trump Was Adamant About Ripping Migrant Kids From Parents, No Matter Their Age

Advertisements

Donald Trump’s cruel and inhumane immigration policy will forever be a dark stain on this country’s history, but a new report reveals that it’s even worse than previously reported.

According to The New York Times, the stated goal of Trump’s immigration policy was to rip children from their parents, regardless of how young the kids were.

“We need to take away children,” then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly said, echoing the wishes of the president.

More from the report:

[T]he attorney general at the time, Jeff Sessions, made it clear what Mr. Trump wanted on a conference call later that afternoon, according to a two-year inquiry by the Justice Department’s inspector general into Mr. Trump’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy. “We need to take away children,” Mr. Sessions told the prosecutors, according to participants’ notes. One added in shorthand: “If care about kids, don’t bring them in. Won’t give amnesty to people with kids.” Rod J. Rosenstein, then the deputy attorney general, went even further in a second call about a week later, telling the five prosecutors that it did not matter how young the children were. He said that government lawyers should not have refused to prosecute two cases simply because the children were barely more than infants. “Those two cases should not have been declined,” John Bash, the departing U.S. attorney in western Texas, wrote to his staff immediately after the call. Mr. Rosenstein “instructed that, per the A.G.’s policy, we should NOT be categorically declining immigration prosecutions of adults in family units because of the age of a child.”

Trump’s immigration policy will be remembered as a low point in American history

After four years of chaos and corruption, it is sometimes easy to lose track of all the heinous things this president and his administration have done.

But the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy of separating children from their parents – no matter their age – and locking them in cages is among the most egregious acts this president has committed.

While it may have gotten swept away in the non-stop hurricane of scandal and incompetence that has defined this president’s tenure, it will be remembered as one of the lowest points in American history.

