Rudy Giuliani’s Security Detail in Ukraine Was Handled by Betsy DeVos’ Brother’s Controversial Company

The second time Donald Trump was impeached, it was his own fault. The former President’s lies about the election had stirred his supporters into a frenzy and they stormed the US Capitol.

The first time Trump was impeached, though, was kind of Rudy Giuliani’s fault. The bumbling lawyer had taken off to Ukraine and very openly tried to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

According to a new report from Buzzfeed, Giuliani wasn’t in the Ukraine alone. Along with him was a security detail from Erik Prince’s controversial company Blackwater.

Christopher Miller writes, “Prince provided Giuliani with a personal bodyguard by the name of Thomas “Doc” Williams, who accompanied the then–personal attorney for Trump everywhere he went on the Eastern European trip.”

The author also notes, “The newly surfaced connection between Prince — the brother of Betsy DeVos, Trump’s education secretary — and Giuliani comes as federal authorities are investigating the former New York City mayor’s dealings in Ukraine and ties to its powerful oligarchs and political operatives.”

Giuliani isn’t the only one Blackwater is providing services to. According to the report, Prince, “helped arrange his (Giuliani’s) travel to Kyiv and the Hungarian capital of Budapest with a crew from the right-wing One America News, or OAN, which was filming a segment for a series about the Bidens.”

You can read the report in it’s entirety here