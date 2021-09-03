Biden Nails Unvaccinated Republicans For Sabotaging The Recovery

766 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

President Biden made it clear that the economic recovery is being held back by Republicans who refuse to get vaccinated.

President Biden said:

Even so, even with the progress we’ve made, we’re not where we need to be in our economic recovery. There are two critical tasks ahead this month to get us closer to our goal and to take the next steps in our recovery. First, we need to make more progress in fighting the delta variant of covid-19. This is a continuing pandemic of the unvaccinated. Since becoming president I’ve ramped up testing, secured enough vaccine for every single American, and gotten 175 million Americans fully vaccinated.

Still, still too many have not gotten vaccinated, and it’s creating a lot of unease in our economy and around our kitchen tables. Today’s report shows that steps we’ve taken passing the rescue plan and vaccinating 175 million people make our economy capable of growing and adding jobs, even in the face of this continuing delta surge. Strength in our economy very different from the way things were last winter. There’s no question the delta variant is why today’s job report isn’t stronger.

The Republican Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated Is Economic Sabotage

Republicans who are refusing to get vaccinated are holding back the economy and preventing it from taking off even faster than it could. There is no doubt that House Republicans are hinging their 2022 hopes on keeping the economy in a bad position. Good economies don’t help anti-incumbent sentiment, so those Republicans who are spreading anti-vaccine disinformation are doing so seeking political gain.

Unvaccinated Republicans are engaging in an act of sabotage against the US economy.