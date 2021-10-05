Sen. Ed Markey Warns That Congress Will Be Taking Action Against Facebook

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) delivered a warning directly to Mark Zuckerberg that Congress is going to take action against Facebook.

Sen. Markey said during the testimony of the Facebook whistleblower, “Here is my message for Mark Zuckerberg, your time of invading our privacy, promoting toxic content, and preying on children and teenagers is over. Congress will be taking action. You can work with us or not work with us. We will not allow your company to harm our children and our democracy any longer.”

Facebook Is In Real Trouble Because Republicans And Democrats Agree That Action Must Be Taken.

Facebook had no defenders on the committee at this hearing. A Senate that Republicans have made sure that it can’t agree on paying its bills seems to be in agreement on action needing to be taken against Facebook. The big legislative action that could strike a blow against the social media/search engine monopolies is data privacy reform.

Facebook makes its money through ad sales that are generated through the use of users’ private data. Facebook also sells private data to others. Banning this practice would cripple Facebook’s business model and strike a blow against Google’s monopolization of the digital advertising marketplace.

Facebook has targeted and harmed children and young people for profit. Facebook is knowingly damaging democracy for profit, and until Congress makes them change, nothing will be done.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress don’t agree on much, but they agree that something must be done.