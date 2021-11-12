Special Grand Jury Said To Be Imminently Investigating Trump, Rudy Giuliani, And Lindsey Graham For Georgia Election Interference

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is likely to impanel a special grand jury to support her probe of former President Donald Trump, a move that could aid prosecutors in what’s expected to be a complicated and drawn-out investigative process. A person with direct knowledge of the discussions confirmed the development to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying the move could be imminent.

The investigation could also include Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who promoted lies about election fraud in a state legislative hearing; and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who was accused by Raffensperger of urging him to toss mail-in ballots in certain counties. Both men have denied wrongdoing.

Georgia has statutes against an elected official using their position to interfere with or attempt to influence the outcome of an election. Graham tried to get mail-in ballots tossed. Rudy Giuliani spread lies about election fraud in Georgia. Everyone is familiar with Donald Trump’s phone calls to Georgia election officials trying to get them to find votes to put him over the top.

The election interference in Georgia was much bigger than just Donald Trump. Both Rudy Giuliani and Lindsy could find themselves criminally charged for trying to overturn the presidential election in Georgia.