Beto O’Rourke Becomes Greg Abbott’s Worst Nightmare In 2022

Beto O’Rourke announced on Monday that he is running for governor of Texas against Greg Abbott.

I’m running for governor. Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas. A Texas big enough for all of us. Join us: https://t.co/eMY5wwf6an pic.twitter.com/yrG1WOkpqk — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 15, 2021

O’Rourke said:

I am running for governor, and I want to tell you why. This past February when the electricity grid failed, and millions of our fellow Texas were without power, which meant that the lights wouldn’t turn on, the heat wouldn’t run, and pretty soon their pipes froze, and the water stopped flowing, they were abandoned by those who were elected to serve and look out for them. It’s a symptom of a much larger problem that we have in Texas right now.

Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving, and paying attention to, and trusting the people of Texas, so they are not focused on the things that we really want to do, like making sure that we have a functioning electricity grid.

Beto O’Rourke Smartly Taps Into Voter Anger

Greg Abbott’s approval rating has plunged. Texas Republicans are the embodiment of what happens to a state when a corrupt political party is in unilateral control. Texas Republicans cared so little about the people of their state that they ignored warning about their power grid and literally froze them to death.

Beto O’Rourke is Greg Abbott’s worst nightmare. He is a popular outsider who can talk to the anger and concerns of the people of Texas. O’Rourke put the fear of God into Republicans when he ran statewide against Sen. Ted Cruz.

Greg Abbott is vulnerable, and already O’Rouke is showing the right message to beat him in 2022.