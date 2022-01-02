1/6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson Nails House Republicans For Being Involved In Capitol Attack

1/6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said they had found evidence of House Republican involvement in the Capitol attack.

The 1/6 Committee Has Evidence Of House Republican Involvement In Trump’s Capitol Attack

Video of Chairman Thompson on ABC’s This Week:

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Any evidence that you have come across that some of your fellow members of Congress may be culpable?

THOMPSON: Well, we’re in the process of getting to that.

As you know, we have asked two members of Congress to voluntarily come before our committee. We will probably be asking some more to come. Former member and chief of staff of former President Donald Trump gave us over 9,000 pages of documents we have been going through . We’re looking at what occurred on January 6.

More specifically, in those documents, there’s communication between some of those members and the White House, especially asking them to — asking Chief of Staff Meadows to get the president to call off this riot or insurrection.

So, there’s some involvement. We just want to make sure we get to the bottom of it, and we produce a report that can be viewed with integrity and accuracy by the American people.

House Republicans Were Involved In The 1/6 Attack/Trump’s Coup

It has long been suspected based on the behavior of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy down through House Republicans like Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene that they were potentially involved in the attack.

Republicans are so guilty that they have released a propaganda video that mentions nothing about the 1/6 attack.

House Republicans have spent every day for nearly a year trying to discredit the investigation because they don’t want the Select Committee to reveal their role in Trump’s coup.

The events of 1/6 are being revealed as a coordinated plot to overturn an election. Trump was the hub, but the plot extended throughout government and beyond.