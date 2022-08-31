Fox Host Steve Doocy Shocked by DOJ’s Pictures And Stunned by Trump’s Actions

Whatever one might think about Steve Doocy’s past as a Trump apologist, he has been Fox’s strongest host regarding the investigations into Trump. Notably, Doocy has refused to buy into the Trump-Fox tactic of making the FBI itself the real problem, indeed – even the real “criminals” in this matter. No, from the very beginning, Doocy has made clear that Donald Trump is the problem and that Trump’s behavior is both inexplicable and reckless. This morning, This morning, a stunned Doocy sat almost in a state of shock over the pictures in DOJ’s filing. From Mediaite:

“Keep in mind, according to the filing, the agents found three classified documents in Donald Trump’s desks,” Steve Doocy noted with a level of shock. “What were they doing in the desk?!”

The fact that files were found in Trump’s personal desk indicates that he was likely using those particular documents in some manner, not “storing them.” Depending on the topics covered in those files, it could be gravely damaging to the nation and Trump personally. Doocy moved on:

“And when you look at these particular things right here, at least five yellow folders marked top secret and another secret SCI —that stands for sensitive compartmentalized information — these are the biggest secrets in the world!” Doocy continued — sharing a level of stunned disbelief that any reasonable person might have.

“We have heard that Donald Trump’s lawyers went through all the stuff, but how could you go and look at that and not think, you know what? That’s probably something I should turn back over,” Doocy added.

Whether Doocy knows it or not, he just explained why DOJ will almost surely charge Trump. There is only one reason for Trump to risk the criminal exposure in keeping those documents. They were simply too valuable to him. Doocy appears to know this and appreciates the seriousness of the security breach.

The prosecutors at DOJ are some of the best in the world, especially those working on this case. They know the power of pictures. We all see horrific stuff in movies and on television. Everyone has likely watched at least 25 episodes of Law and Order. But real pictures from real cases, whether violent or a case such as this, are a gut punch. The issue becomes more “real.” As Doocy noted, the documents have “Top Secret” written all over them. The pictures demonstrate just how clear it is that these documents were not somehow innocently “overlooked.” Trump knew what he had and knew what he wanted to do with them.

DOJ seems to be incrementally preparing the country for the first-ever felony charges against an ex-president. Last night’s filing was a huge step and Doocy knows it and isn’t about to blame the FBI for Trump’s clear choices.

