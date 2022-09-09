Facebook

President Biden told reporters that he would attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Friday.

According to the White House pool report provided to PoliticusUSA:

Pool asked if he would attend the funeral.

“Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet but I’ll be going,” Biden replied.

World leaders will be present from across the globe as the Queen’s funeral will demonstrate her popularity and the respect that she earned from national leaders over her decades at the top of the British monarchy.

King Charles announced that his funeral for his mother would take place in a little more than a week.

With President Biden in the White House, Americans no longer need to worry about their president embarrassing them on the world stage. Biden will represent the United States with class, dignity, and respect. President Biden will be there to comfort an ally and show friendship to the British people.