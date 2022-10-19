Court Rules Bombshell Criminal Evidence Against Trump Must Be Turned Over To The 1/6 Committee

Facebook

A federal judge has ruled that John Eastman must turn over more documents to the 1/6 Committee that including Trump knowingly signing a false voter fraud claim.

Kyle Cheney of Politico tweeted:

NEWS: A federal judge has ordered several more of John EASTMAN's emails disclosed to the Jan. 6 select committee, saying they're subject to disclosure under the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege. Details TK — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 19, 2022

Federal Court Rules Evidence Of Trump Conspiracy To Defraud The US Be Turned Over To The 1/6 Committee

The court ruled:

President Trump and his attorneys ultimately filed the complaint with the same inaccurate numbers without rectifying, clarifying, or otherwise changing them. President Trump, moreover, signed a verification swearing under oath that the incorporated, inaccurate numbers “are true and correct” or “believed to be true and correct” to the best of his knowledge and belief.

The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public. The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Accordingly, the Court ORDERS Dr. Eastman to disclose these four communications to the Select Committee.

Donald Trump knowingly signed a sworn legal statement that he knew contained false information about voter fraud.

Trump’s statement is evidence of fraud because the emails prove that the former president knew that the statement that he was signing was false.

The emails that are being turned over to the 1/6 Committee are those that John Eastman fought the hardest to keep secret.

The 1/6 Committee will be getting evidence that Donald Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Trump committed a crime against the country, and the 1/6 Committee will make sure that the Justice Department has access to this evidence.