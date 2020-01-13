Pelosi Opens The Door To New Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

1.8k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it clear on Sunday that new articles of impeachment could be coming against Donald Trump.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: You said he’s violating the Constitution again and again. Do you think it’s possible that the House might have to file new articles of impeachment?

PELOSI: Well, let’s just see what the Senate does. The ball will be in their court soon.

And as I say, we — I think that the American people have been very fair about saying, yes, we do want to see witnesses. That wasn’t part of the discussion three weeks ago. It is now.

Video:

Impeachment may not be a one time only event for Trump. This president has committed and is committing a wide range of impeachable offenses. Impeachment will not end with the two articles that will be transmitted to the Senate this week.

If Donald Trump continues to break the law, and violate the constitution, Speaker Pelosi is signaling that she will not hesitate to impeach Trump a second time.

