Senate Reaches Deal So Trump Is Not Acquitted Before SOTU

McConnell and Schumer have reached a deal for the final votes to occur in Trump’s impeachment trial next Wednesday, which is the day after Trump’s SOTU.

NBC News’s Geoff Bennett reported:

So here’s what senator Roy Blunt of Missouri is telling my colleague. He says the leaders have agreed to a resolution will do the following. It will allow for four amendments tonight. Nothing happening over this weekend. The senators would come back on Monday. Monday is when you would see the closing arguments.

Six hours, three hours for the president’s defense team. Tuesday and Wednesday would be devoted to the public deliberations, and then vote on the final judgment. The two final vote would happen at 4:00 P.M. Eastern, 1:00 P.M. Pacific.

So the interesting thing here, there is no process for any closed deliberations that happened during the Clinton impeachment process and this does include days of deliberations which tracks with the Clinton standards. So that’s the news. Something happening this weekend. Some votes amendments we would imagine this evening. Monday, closing arguments. Tuesday and Wednesday, deliberations by the senators. Every senator who wants to would be able to state his or her case on the record. All of it culminating at 4:00 P.M. Eastern.

Video:

Senate reaches deal with no final vote on articles of impeachment until Wednesday, so Trump will not be acquitted before his State Of The Union. pic.twitter.com/OZ3MAiyCuB — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 31, 2020

Trump wanted to be acquitted before his Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity. He wanted to be acquitted before his State Of The Union on Tuesday, February 4. Neither of those things is going to happen.

The Senate Democratic candidates will get to go to Iowa for the weekend before the caucus, and the American people will have their rage to build at Senate Republicans who blocked new witnesses and documents in Trump’s impeachment trial.

The delay also gives time for more John Bolton revelations to come out and is potentially perilous for Senate Republicans who have committed to the Trump cover-up.

