Joy Reid Calls Susan Collins A Trump-Appeasing Coward In Blistering Takedown

MSNBC’s Joy Reid didn’t hold back on Saturday in a blistering takedown of Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who voted to acquit Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

Reid says the Maine senator has already made a fool of herself by claiming that this president has learned a lesson from the impeachment saga.

The MSNBC host played a clip of Trump’s post-acquittal victory ramble, saying, “That’s the person who you, Sen. Collins, want to learn the error of his ways? You think he learned the error of his ways?”

“Meanwhile, he’s already announcing an enemies list,” she added. “His attorney general, William Barr, has seized control of investigations into campaigns canoodling with foreign helpers, and your Senate colleagues apparently have already sicked the Treasury Department on Hunter Biden. ”

Video of Reid’s takedown:

Reid said:

That’s the person who you, Sen. Collins, want to learn the error of his ways? You think he learned the error of his ways? Meanwhile, he’s already announcing an enemies list. His attorney general, William Barr, has seized control of investigations into campaigns canoodling with foreign helpers, and your Senate colleagues apparently have already sicked the Treasury Department on Hunter Biden. And weirdly, unlike with Trump’s tax returns, they’re complying. And just Friday, Trump took revenge on Lt. Col. Vindman the decorated veteran who testified so eloquently against him, kicking him out of the White House. He also fired another key impeachment witness, Gordon Sondland, and he paid $1 million for his job. But I’m not worried because, Senator Collins, you’re concerned again. … So well done, senator. As they say, why stick your neck out and be a hero when you can go along to get along? And maybe if you’re supine enough and hide far enough behind the draperies, Trump won’t notice you and tweet mean things about you.

Susan Collins’ fake moderate act has crumbled

It’s hard to pinpoint which Republican looks most foolish following Donald Trump’s acquittal given the fact that all of them – with the exception of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney – showed themselves to be spineless appeasers of the most dangerous president in history.

But Maine Sen. Susan Collins is at the top of the list of lawmakers who should be sent packing as she has built her political reputation on the idea that she is a middle-of-the-road pragmatist who will buck her party when it matters most.

This past week, it mattered most and Collins put her head down and voted to acquit Donald Trump, even though she admitted that his Ukraine scheme was appalling.

It was one of the most shameless displays of cowardice this country has ever seen.

