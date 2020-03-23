Senate Republicans Cancel Their Weekly Lunch After Rand Paul Exposed Them To Coronavirus

It is a week too late, but after Rand Paul exposed them all to coronavirus, Senate Republicans have canceled their weekly lunch.

NBC’s Garrett Haake tweeted:

GOP senators no longer holding their conference lunch – aides tell @kasie & me – which would have been a good thing to cancel at least a week ago when everyone else started social distancing. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 23, 2020

Haake is correct. The Republican Senators were so entitled and privileged that while the rest of the country was being urged to practice social distancing, Republican Senators were going on with business as usual. Until, Rand Paul rolled into the Senate, had lunch with GOP colleagues, and used the Senate gym and pool.

None of this has stopped Republicans from trying to use the coronavirus to give more money to the wealthy and corporations instead of hospitals, and the American people who are losing their jobs and being impacted by the epidemic.

Mitch McConnell and his crew are finally taking the coronavirus seriously, but only after Typhoid Rand exposed them all.

