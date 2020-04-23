Pandemic Task Force Had To Convince Trump Not to Support Georgia Reopening

The Coronavirus task force convinced the President to change his mind about reopening Georgia, a new report claims. The state’s Republican governor has earned criticism for his plan.

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported on Twitter that President Donald Trump was initially in favor of the move. Governor Brian Kemp declared he would reopen his state despite expert advice.

“Members of the coronavirus task force had to convince Trump to change his view on Georgia governor Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses in his state later this week, a source close to the task force tells CNN,” the Chief White House Correspondent said.

Acosta said that members of the task force met and discussed the possibility that the media would ask about Kemp’s decision. This was before Wednesday’s daily press briefing.

“Doctor Anthony Fauci and others on the task force noted there would be a glaring inconsistency if the scientists were not in agreement with Trump on the Georgia issue during the press conference,” Acosta said.

This reporting suggests that the President would have endorsed Georgia’s plan to reopen at the daily press briefing if the scientists hadn’t stepped in.

Trump caused surprise and some humor on Wednesday by publicly disagreeing with Governor Kemp despite previously talking up reopening the U.S. economy.

“I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he’s doing,” Trump said.

Kemp said on Monday that businesses in the state would be allowed to reopen, though there would be some restrictions.

“By taking this measured action, we will get Georgians back to work safely without undermining the progress we all have made in this battle against COVID-19,” the Governor said.

