With Nearly 100,000 Dead, Trump Finds Time to Attack Biden Over 2009 Swine Flu Response

Nearly 100,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus as the crisis has intensified over the last two months, but President Donald Trump appeared to flout all criticism and attacked presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over his response to the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

“Joe Biden’s handling of the H1N1 Swine Flu was a complete and total disaster,” Trump tweeted earlier this morning. “Even polls on the matter were terrible!”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates between April 12 of that year and April 10, 2010, there were 60.8 million cases, 274,304 hospitalizations, and 12,469 deaths in the United States due to the swine flu pandemic. As of this writing, the death toll in the United States from the coronavirus is 99,883 since the first coronavirus death was reported in late February.

Trump’s comments come after he retweeted criticism of Biden for wearing a mask in public.