Nancy Pelosi Wants to Limit Trump’s Pardon Power Following Roger Stone Commutation

Nancy Pelosi will try to limit the President’s power to pardon people and commute sentences following Donald Trump’s decision to commute Roger Stone’s jail term.

The Speaker of the House expressed her anger with Trump’s actions over the weekend. She now wants to pass new legislation to prevent him doing the same thing again.

“President Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of top campaign advisor Roger Stone, who could directly implicate him in criminal misconduct, is an act of staggering corruption,” Pelosi said on Saturday.

“Congress will take action to prevent this type of brazen wrongdoing. ”

“Legislation is needed to ensure that no President can pardon or commute the sentence of an individual who is engaged in a cover-up campaign to shield that President from criminal prosecution,” she said.

Watch Pelosi discuss the suggested legislation:

Speaker Pelosi: "We will have legislation that says a President cannot commute or pardon or offer clemency to anybody who commits a crime, is convicted of a crime, that affects the President's behavior and his culpability." pic.twitter.com/q91uMBvsyy — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2020

The California Democrat also condemned Trump’s actions on Sunday. She was speaking to CNN’s State of the Union.

“It’s staggering corruption, but I think it’s important for people also to know it’s a threat to national security,” Pelosi said.

“The whole impeachment process was about our national security,” she said.

“Why we are at the Supreme Court on these cases was to find out about the Russian connection, and we will continue to pursue that. This case was about the Russian connection.”

“People should know this isn’t just about lying to Congress, that means lying to the American people, and witness tampering and the rest. It’s about our national security,” the Speaker said.

