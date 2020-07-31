Pelosi Raises Record-Breaking $39.5 Million for Democrats as Election Approaches

Advertisements

Nancy Pelosi had a record-breaking funding haul for the Democrats in the second quarter of 2020. The numbers are significant with less than 100 days to go before the election.

The Speaker of the House raised $39.5 million in Q2, with $29.3 million going directly to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which works to get Democrats elected.

Pelosi has been a highly successful fundraiser for the party this year, raising $162.9 million to the end of June, 2020. Democrats are adding to their war chest as they attempt to keep the House.

Jorge Aguilar, Executive Director of Nancy Pelosi for Congress explained the importance of the second quarter numbers and took a swipe at President Donald Trump.

“Speaker Pelosi’s outstanding fundraising haul is a direct reflection of the grassroots excitement to Hold the House, take back the Senate and elect Joe Biden as President of the United States,” Aguilar said in a statement seen by PoliticusUSA.

“From mishandling the coronavirus crisis to trying to destroy the Americans’ health care – the people are witnessing the colossal failure the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans have been.”

“Our country has had enough,” he said.

The fundraising figures come as the Trump campaign suspends much of its TV, radio and online advertising amid a “review” of strategy following the demotion of campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is pouring money into battleground states Trump won in 2016 and outspending the President in Michigan, where his reelection campaign appears to have no current ad buys.

