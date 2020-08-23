Trump Wants To Give People Unapproved Drugs To Treat Coronavirus

Advertisements

At his news conference, Trump got excited about the idea of letting the American people try unapproved experimental drugs to treat coronavirus.

When asked about right to try, Trump got excited at his press conference, “That’s a great question, and I’m not sure a lot of people have been thinking about right to try. We’re all waiting for the final answer, and maybe I could ask Stephen, but I would say that right to try is exactly — if somebody is virtually terminal, in other words, they are not going to make it and we have these incredible therapies and drugs that are happening, Alex, I think it’s a very interesting question. I congratulate you for that question because we’re all waiting for the final endpoint. What about that? We have all these seemingly great answers that are ready to come but because of the process — can we use that early under right to try?”

Trump later added, “I think it’s something that we have to really consider very strongly. I think it’s fantastic. You should get credit for that.”

Video:

Trump now wants to give the American people experimental drugs that are not approved for the treatment of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/TPN1LtpWvL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 23, 2020

Trump got excited about turning the American people into experimental subjects because he is desperate for a magic cure that will make the coronavirus disappear before Election Day.

This isn’t as bad as Trump suggesting injecting bleach, but since this president only cares about himself, he has no concern or regard for human life.

Trump is only concerned about saving himself by winning reelection.

