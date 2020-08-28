Jealous Melania Trump Attacked Michelle Obama

Advertisements

An upcoming book takes the mask off of First Lady Melania Trump by revealing that she’s jealous of Michelle Obama and just like her husband.

According to Vanity Fair, a new book by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff spills the beans on Melania Trump:

Take a conversation between Wolkoff and Melania about that infamous green jacket with “I really don’t care, do u?” scribbled across the back when the first lady toured a detention center holding children who had been separated from their parents at the U.S. border. Melania shrugged off the public firestorm around the sartorial choice—a common theme throughout the book. “I’m driving liberals crazy,” she told Wolkoff, according to the book. “You know what? They deserve it.” She added that people “connect stuff to my clothes” and that she wears what she wears “because I like it.” Fired up about the media, she continued:

“They all went crazy about the zero-tolerance policy at the border. But they don’t know what’s going on. The kids I met were brought in by coyotes, the bad people who are trafficking, and that’s why the kids were put in shelters. They’re not with their parents, and it’s sad. But the patrols told me the kids say, ‘Wow, I get a bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?’ It’s more than they have in their own country where they sleep on the floor. They are taking care nicely there.” She added, “Did Michelle Obama go to the border? She never did. Show me the pictures!”

While Trump and the right have been trying to sell Melania Trump as the new Jackie Kennedy, the truth is that she is much more like the current Donald Trump. The First Lady is a paranoid birther who is clearly jealous of Michelle Obama.

Melania Trump can never be Michelle Obama or Jackie O, and her facade of elegance is crumbling.

